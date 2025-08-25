Metaverse Stocks To Research – August 23rd

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, PowerUp Acquisition, Oriental Culture, and Super League Enterprise are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that are building and supporting the metaverse—a persistent, immersive digital universe where users interact through augmented and virtual reality. These firms include hardware manufacturers (VR/AR headsets), software and platform developers (3D worlds, social experiences), blockchain and NFT marketplaces, and digital infrastructure providers. Investors buy metaverse stocks to gain exposure to what many see as the next major evolution of the internet and digital economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

Oriental Culture (OCG)

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China and Hong Kong. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.

Super League Enterprise (SLE)

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs.

