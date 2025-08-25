MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Receives $26.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.6667.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTG. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MGIC Investment stock opened at $28.1450 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $304.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 62.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In related news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $786,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 249,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,294.22. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,694,447.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,100,994 shares in the company, valued at $29,220,380.76. The trade was a 11.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,203 shares of company stock worth $5,010,848. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $95,857,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 92.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,333,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,446 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,302,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,331,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 913.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,300,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,633 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

