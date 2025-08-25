Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Shares of Miami International stock opened at $33.52 on Friday.

We are a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial marketplaces across multiple asset classes and geographies. Our MIAX Exchanges, MIAX Futures and BSX marketplaces are enabled by our in-house built, proprietary technology. We believe the speed and performance of our proprietary technology coupled with our fully integrated, award-winning customer service, sets us apart from our competitors.

