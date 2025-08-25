MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:MIRA opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $27.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.77.
MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that MIRA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
MIRA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
