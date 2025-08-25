MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2025

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRAFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRA opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $27.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.77.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that MIRA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIRA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $42,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.