Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives $74.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.1250.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIRM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities set a $81.00 target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.76% and a negative net margin of 13.65%.The company had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 138,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,742. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,708. This trade represents a 80.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,041 shares of company stock worth $5,320,624. 22.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,495,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9,440.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 343,725 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,560,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 249,331 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

