Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG Shares Bought by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 166.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,977,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MFG opened at $6.6050 on Monday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 10.16%.The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

