MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $119.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKSI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MKS from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MKS from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MKS in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

MKS Trading Up 5.9%

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $105.25 on Friday. MKS has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $125.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.55.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. MKS had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 7.11%.The business had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. MKS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $27,630.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,490.20. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,955. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MKS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in MKS in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in MKS by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in MKS in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MKS in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS by 89.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

