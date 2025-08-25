Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) vs. Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Financial Review

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Custom Truck One Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing 7.21% 23.90% 11.11% Custom Truck One Source -1.89% -6.61% -1.54%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modine Manufacturing 0 0 3 0 3.00 Custom Truck One Source 1 2 2 0 2.20

Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $145.6667, indicating a potential upside of 3.69%. Custom Truck One Source has a consensus target price of $6.3750, indicating a potential upside of 5.83%. Given Custom Truck One Source’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Custom Truck One Source is more favorable than Modine Manufacturing.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Custom Truck One Source”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing $2.58 billion 2.85 $184.00 million $3.49 40.25 Custom Truck One Source $1.80 billion 0.76 -$28.66 million ($0.16) -37.65

Modine Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Custom Truck One Source. Custom Truck One Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modine Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Modine Manufacturing beats Custom Truck One Source on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modine Manufacturing



Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers. It also provides data center products consisting of IT cooling solutions, including precision air conditioning units for data center applications; computer room air conditioning and handler units; hybrid fan coils; fan walls; chillers; condensers; condensing units; and liquid cooling solutions for high-density computing, as well as replacement parts, maintenance service and control solutions for existing equipment and new building management controls and systems. In addition, the company offers powertrain cooling products, such as radiators, condensers, engine cooling modules, charge air coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; cooling module generator sets; aluminum and stainless steel engine oil coolers, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, liquid charge air coolers, transmission and retarder oil coolers, and chillers; battery thermal management systems, electronics cooling packages, battery chillers, battery cooling plates, coolers and casings for electronics cooling, and coolers for electric axles; and coatings products and application services. Modine Manufacturing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

About Custom Truck One Source



Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS). The ERS segment owns new and used specialty equipment, including truck-mounted aerial lifts, cranes, service trucks, dump trucks, trailers, digger derricks, and other machinery and equipment. The TES segment offers new equipment for sale to be used for end-markets, which can be modified to meet customers specific needs. The APS segment provides truck and equipment maintenance and repair services; and rents and sells specialized tools, including stringing blocks, insulated hot stick, and rigging equipment, as well as sale of specialized aftermarket parts. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

