Morgan Stanley Cuts Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Price Target to $21.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 2.6%

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.7250 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a yield of 705.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,377.98. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,888.30. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,560 shares of company stock valued at $249,898. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

