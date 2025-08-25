Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) and Aercap (NYSE:AER) Head to Head Comparison

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) and Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Nabtesco has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aercap has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nabtesco and Aercap”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabtesco $2.14 billion 0.87 $66.79 million $0.78 19.93 Aercap $8.00 billion 2.79 $2.10 billion $16.08 7.43

Aercap has higher revenue and earnings than Nabtesco. Aercap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nabtesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nabtesco and Aercap, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabtesco 0 0 0 0 0.00 Aercap 1 1 6 0 2.63

Aercap has a consensus price target of $122.5714, suggesting a potential upside of 2.57%. Given Aercap’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aercap is more favorable than Nabtesco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of Aercap shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Aercap shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nabtesco and Aercap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabtesco 3.35% 5.01% 3.24% Aercap 36.93% 13.13% 3.11%

Summary

Aercap beats Nabtesco on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabtesco

(Get Free Report)

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots’ joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units. It also provides air dryers and wedge brake chambers for commercial vehicles, and hydraulic clutch master cylinders for passenger vehicles; engine remote control systems for marine vessels; automatic doors and platform doors for buildings; automatic filters/sealers for retort pouch foods; and prosthetic knee joints and rollator with a speed control system. In addition, the company offers condition monitoring with fail-safe equipment and diagnostic services for wind turbine. Nabtesco Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Aercap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also include periodically inspecting the leased aircraft and engines; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft and engines; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and engine valuations; and providing market research services. In addition, the company provides cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and corporate secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements. Further, it offers airframe and engine parts and supply chain solutions to airlines; maintenance, repair, and overhaul service providers; and aircraft parts distributors. The company had a portfolio of owned, managed, or on order aircraft. AerCap Holdings N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.