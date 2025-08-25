NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,901,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NAPCO Security Technologies worth $66,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 35.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 7,432.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,122 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 target price on NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NAPCO Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson set a $33.00 price target on NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NAPCO Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of NSSC opened at $31.70 on Monday. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.70.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

