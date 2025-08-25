NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 177.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,427 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 227.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 35.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NAPCO Security Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ NSSC opened at $31.70 on Monday. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on NAPCO Security Technologies
NAPCO Security Technologies Company Profile
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NAPCO Security Technologies
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Costco and Ross: 2 Ways to Play the Consumer Divide
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Is Paramount Skydance a Buy Post-Merger, Short Squeeze?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NAPCO Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAPCO Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.