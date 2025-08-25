National Bank Financial Estimates Vitalhub FY2026 Earnings

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vitalhub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 20th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 price target on Vitalhub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Vitalhub from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Vitalhub from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Vitalhub from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vitalhub has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.08.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

Shares of TSE VHI opened at C$13.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$744.31 million, a PE ratio of 223.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.97. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$7.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.64.

Vitalhub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.