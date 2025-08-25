National Bankshares Analysts Give Empire (TSE:EMP.A) a C$59.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$59.00 price target on Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Empire from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Empire from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Empire from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Empire from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.57.

Empire Stock Down 3.1%

Empire Increases Dividend

TSE EMP.A opened at C$54.01 on Friday. Empire has a 12 month low of C$37.27 and a 12 month high of C$58.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

Insider Activity at Empire

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 1,500 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.10, for a total transaction of C$84,150.00. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 8,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.80, for a total transaction of C$489,477.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,858 shares of company stock worth $11,591,674. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

Featured Articles

