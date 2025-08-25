National Beverage Corp. $FIZZ Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in National Beverage by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 102.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in National Beverage by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in National Beverage by 14.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Beverage has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

FIZZ opened at $46.75 on Monday. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.82.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $313.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.26 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 49.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

