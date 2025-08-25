Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Shares of KITT opened at $0.8167 on Friday. Nauticus Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.7602 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.03.

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nauticus Robotics by 743.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 315,251 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nauticus Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Nauticus Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

