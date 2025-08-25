Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) & Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) and Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Navient pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Aaron’s pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Navient pays out 206.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Aaron’s pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aaron’s has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Navient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Aaron’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Navient shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Aaron’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navient 0.89% 4.08% 0.21% Aaron’s 8.53% 22.54% 9.98%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Navient and Aaron’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Navient and Aaron’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navient 3 5 0 1 1.89 Aaron’s 1 1 4 1 2.71

Navient currently has a consensus target price of $13.5625, suggesting a potential upside of 0.02%. Aaron’s has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.02%. Given Aaron’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aaron’s is more favorable than Navient.

Volatility and Risk

Navient has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aaron’s has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navient and Aaron’s”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navient $4.43 billion 0.30 $131.00 million $0.31 43.74 Aaron’s $2.46 billion 0.56 $197.25 million $5.06 6.87

Aaron’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navient. Aaron’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aaron’s beats Navient on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navient



Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions. It also owns, originates, and services refinance and in-school private education loans; and offers business processing solutions, such as omnichannel contact center, workflow processing, and revenue cycle optimization services to federal agencies, state governments, tolling and parking authorities, other public sector clients, as well as hospitals, hospital systems, medical centers, large physician groups, other healthcare providers, and public health departments. In addition, the company provides corporate liquidity portfolio services. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Aaron’s



PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

