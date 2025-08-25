NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NETGEAR Stock Up 11.7%

Shares of NTGR opened at $27.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $797.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.07. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $31.55.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $170.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.06 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 9.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. NETGEAR has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, Director Laura Durr sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $124,546.93. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,225.01. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Graeme Mclindin sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $67,459.26. Following the sale, the vice president owned 61,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,083.04. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $490,401 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

