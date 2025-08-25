New Gold Q1 EPS Increased by Raymond James Financial

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

NGD stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. New Gold has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the first quarter worth about $652,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in New Gold by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,944,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,470 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in New Gold by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

