Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.5750.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.90 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $70.6610 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.15. The company has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,381.34. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $477,160.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,472.30. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,246 shares of company stock worth $1,373,251. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,742,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,177 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

