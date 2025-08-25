Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NAGE. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Niagen Bioscience from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Niagen Bioscience from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Niagen Bioscience Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Niagen Bioscience stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Niagen Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $795.91 million, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57.

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Niagen Bioscience had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.55 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Niagen Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Niagen Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Niagen Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

