Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Get Nintendo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTDOY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised Nintendo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised Nintendo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTDOY

Nintendo Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 0.64. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 19.61%. Nintendo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Nintendo will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 2,029.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 262,837 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,323,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.