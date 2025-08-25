Northern Trust Corp Acquires 682,480 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,457,741 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 682,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $76,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 63.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE SAN opened at $9.7650 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $145.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $17.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Articles

