Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Middleby were worth $76,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Middleby by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIDD opened at $137.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average of $145.83. The Middleby Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company had revenue of $977.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. Barclays decreased their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Middleby from $186.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

