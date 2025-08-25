Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 833,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 158,719 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $75,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 462.1% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,436,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,618,000 after purchasing an additional 170,322 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 462.4% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 17,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $116.04 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.22 and a 12-month high of $126.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $1.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 28.63%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CALM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CALM

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.