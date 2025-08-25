Northern Trust Corp Has $75.85 Million Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,806 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.82% of Murphy USA worth $75,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Murphy USA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Murphy USA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its position in Murphy USA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Murphy USA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.7%

Murphy USA stock opened at $377.8730 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.20. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.23 and a fifty-two week high of $561.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 64.63%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.92 EPS. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David C. Haley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $435,580. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,835,050.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 389,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,830,015.72. This represents a 1.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MUSA. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.29.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

