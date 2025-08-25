Northern Trust Corp Has $75.98 Million Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,118,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,872 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $75,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 46.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 360.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 113.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $36.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.95. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

