Northern Trust Corp Has $79.96 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,523,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 135,510 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $79,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in TechnipFMC by 2,216.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 776,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 19,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 399,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after buying an additional 82,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in TechnipFMC by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,630,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,281,000 after buying an additional 2,279,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $36.0840 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 9.60%.The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $348,222.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,743.36. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTI

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.