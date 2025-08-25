Northern Trust Corp Has $80.08 Million Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,579,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,001 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $80,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $92,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KRG opened at $22.7640 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.16. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $211.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.74 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 20.14%. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.