Northern Trust Corp Has $80.21 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,218,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.46% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $80,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. Truist Financial began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of TEVA opened at $18.4660 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $105,626.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,012.78. This trade represents a 38.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $91,763.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,774 shares in the company, valued at $102,693.84. The trade was a 47.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,001 shares of company stock worth $996,958. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

