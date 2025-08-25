Northern Trust Corp Has $89.23 Million Stock Holdings in Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,529,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,798 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $89,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 53.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 94,635 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the first quarter worth $1,282,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 2.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $69.1750 on Monday. Dayforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Dayforce had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.65%.The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Dayforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair cut Dayforce from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $110,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 190,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,513.11. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $113,265.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 103,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,656.84. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,382 shares of company stock worth $539,860. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

