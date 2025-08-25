Northern Trust Corp Has $90.32 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,254,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,765 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $90,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,672,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,056,697,000 after buying an additional 77,773 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,365,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Albemarle by 28.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,814,000 after buying an additional 343,210 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,432,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,280,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 17.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,085,000 after buying an additional 173,441 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $81.2970 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $113.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

