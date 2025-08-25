Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,606,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $86,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $2,006,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 128,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,081.90. This represents a 25.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,190,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,760,995.70. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 690,631 shares of company stock worth $28,830,492. Corporate insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $47.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

