Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in APA Corporation $APA

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,946,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $82,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in APA by 2,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in APA by 499.2% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in APA by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $21.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. APA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.23.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.42. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cfra Research raised shares of APA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.94.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

