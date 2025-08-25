Northern Trust Corp Purchases 151,295 Shares of Macerich Company (The) $MAC

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,357,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,295 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.72% of Macerich worth $74,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Macerich alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the first quarter worth about $1,449,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Macerich by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 367,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 1,644.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 72,139 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of MAC opened at $18.1140 on Monday. Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.22.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 41.33%.The firm had revenue of $249.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Macerich in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAC

About Macerich

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.