Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $85,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,349,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,103,000 after buying an additional 158,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,364,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,489,000 after buying an additional 87,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,212,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,406,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,878,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,176,000 after buying an additional 675,306 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,640,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,240,000 after purchasing an additional 553,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $51.5620 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.04.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.880-2.960 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.83%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.