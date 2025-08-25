Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Essent Group Ltd. $ESNT

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,429,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,837 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.38% of Essent Group worth $82,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,399,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,638,000 after purchasing an additional 230,553 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,988,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,038,000 after purchasing an additional 445,012 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 1,272.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 970,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,044,000 after purchasing an additional 900,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,276,000 after acquiring an additional 282,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $63.9050 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $57.59.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $319.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.46 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 56.36%.Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 247,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,315,426. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $404,735.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,050.48. This represents a 19.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,950 shares of company stock valued at $919,651. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. DOWLING & PARTN cut Essent Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on Essent Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

