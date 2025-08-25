Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,053 Shares of Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $80,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 127.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 20.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $320.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.99. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $624.55.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $817.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.59 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIA. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $306.00 target price (up from $277.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Saia from $422.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Saia from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Saia from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.16.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

