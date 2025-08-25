Northern Trust Corp Sells 30,742 Shares of Simmons First National Corporation $SFNC

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,465,162 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,742 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 3.55% of Simmons First National worth $91,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 234.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 153,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 107,752 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 3.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 34,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 27.4% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 398,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 85,630 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFNC opened at $20.86 on Monday. Simmons First National Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $214.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFNC shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In related news, Director Russell William Teubner bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $171,304.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,956.40. This represents a 20.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marty Casteel bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 213,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,168.50. The trade was a 2.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 100,755 shares of company stock worth $1,865,332. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

