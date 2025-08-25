Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,624 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 610,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $92,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,207.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,234,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,955 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,717,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,766,000 after purchasing an additional 399,082 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 260,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,760,000 after purchasing an additional 150,166 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 501,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,710,000 after purchasing an additional 144,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,998.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 119,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $173.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

