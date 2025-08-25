Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.37% of Janus Henderson Group worth $78,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,971,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,514.99. The trade was a 54.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $43.7470 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

