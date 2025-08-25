Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.98% of Donaldson worth $78,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,147,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Donaldson by 27.9% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,298,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,074,000 after acquiring an additional 283,060 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 258,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,747,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Donaldson by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,818,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $75.7350 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.02 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Donaldson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.640-3.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

