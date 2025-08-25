Northland Capmk Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Bel Fuse

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bel Fuse in a report issued on Friday, August 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baird R W raised Bel Fuse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bel Fuse from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 target price on Bel Fuse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Bel Fuse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bel Fuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $132.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $57.99 and a fifty-two week high of $136.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 437.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,640. This represents a 15.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $152,484.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,653.55. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $731,804. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

