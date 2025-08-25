NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $186.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.9167.

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

In other news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,471.50. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 32.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $144.9380 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $175.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

