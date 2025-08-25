Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. $NRIX Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,188,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,863 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $37,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,560,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1%

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $10.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.14. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02.

Insider Activity

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $44,056 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 234.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,584.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,697.36. This represents a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $51,739.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,966.23. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,014 shares of company stock valued at $163,014 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.