Nuveen LLC Takes $7.87 Million Position in Coastal Financial Corporation $CCB

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 87,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,871,000.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCB opened at $110.86 on Monday. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.16). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Coastal Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $126.00 price objective on Coastal Financial in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.