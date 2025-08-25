NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on June 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $177.99 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.44.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

