Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Oculis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oculis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Oculis Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:OCS opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. Oculis has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $779.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Oculis had a negative return on equity of 90.31% and a negative net margin of 13,958.12%.The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Oculis will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Oculis in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Oculis in the first quarter worth $234,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Oculis in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oculis by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oculis in the second quarter worth $378,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

Further Reading

