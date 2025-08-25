Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) and Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) and Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Odyssey Marine Exploration and Torm”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odyssey Marine Exploration $770,000.00 57.80 $15.66 million N/A N/A Torm $1.56 billion 1.27 $612.50 million $3.30 6.38

Profitability

Torm has higher revenue and earnings than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

This table compares Odyssey Marine Exploration and Torm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odyssey Marine Exploration 174.35% -14.85% -6.05% Torm 24.90% 15.73% 9.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Odyssey Marine Exploration and Torm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odyssey Marine Exploration 0 0 0 0 0.00 Torm 1 1 2 1 2.60

Torm has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.58%. Given Torm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Torm is more favorable than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Torm shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Torm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Odyssey Marine Exploration has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torm has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Torm beats Odyssey Marine Exploration on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Torm

(Get Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil. The Marine Exhaust segment engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

