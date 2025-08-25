OMS Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:OMSE) versus Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Financial Analysis

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) and OMS Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:OMSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Recon Technology and OMS Energy Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recon Technology $9.48 million 2.19 -$6.86 million N/A N/A OMS Energy Technologies $203.61 million 1.29 $44.82 million N/A N/A

Profitability

OMS Energy Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Recon Technology.

This table compares Recon Technology and OMS Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recon Technology N/A N/A N/A OMS Energy Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Recon Technology and OMS Energy Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recon Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 OMS Energy Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

OMS Energy Technologies has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.07%. Given OMS Energy Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OMS Energy Technologies is more favorable than Recon Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Recon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Recon Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OMS Energy Technologies beats Recon Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recon Technology

(Get Free Report)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides equipment for oil and gas production and transportation, including heating furnaces and burner, as well as improvement techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing techniques; and electronic broken-down services to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, the company offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. Additionally, the company offers oilfield waste water treatment solutions and related chemicals; oily sludge disposal solutions; and gas station operation and management solution. Recon Technology, Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About OMS Energy Technologies

(Get Free Report)

We are a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems, or SWS, and oil country tubular goods, or OCTG products used in the oil and gas industry. These products are primarily used for both onshore and offshore oil exploration and production, or E&P activities in the Asia Pacific and the Middle Eastern and North Africa (MENA) Regions. Our customers often operate in geographic locations where the operating environment requires wellheads, casing and tubing materials capable of meeting exact standards for temperature, pressure, corrosion, torque resistance and abrasion. Our products have been designed, manufactured and certified with the American Petroleum Standards (API) and International Organization of Standardization (ISO). Through our comprehensive and technologically advanced portfolio of SWS and OCTG, we are able to serve as a single-source supplier for our customers and respond to their demand for products. Our operations benefit from our broad, strategically positioned geographic footprint, which supports our ability to supply our (i) Specialty Connectors and Pipes and (ii) Surface wellhead and Christmas tree allowing us to serve our customers operating in the Asia Pacific and MENA Regions. We have finishing facilities in close proximity to some of our top end-users’ E&P operations, for example, we have facilities in Saudi Arabia where our largest client, Saudi ARAMCO Oil is located, which allows us to provide our customers with customized technical solutions and to synchronize our production and logistics with evolving demands. — Our products are also exported to jurisdictions where we do not have a physical location, including countries in North and West Africa. Apart from the SWS and OCTG products, we also offer premium threading services in 5 of the 6 jurisdictions we operate in, which five jurisdictions are Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei and Singapore. For the six months ended September 30, 2024 (Successor), period from June 16, 2023 through March 31, 2024 (Successor), period from April 1 through June 15, 2023 (Predecessor) and financial year ended March 31, 2023 (Predecessor), these four categories constituted 93%, 93%, 87% and 88% of our revenue, respectively. — Our Company was incorporated on December 27, 2023 under the laws of the Cayman Islands. We primarily conduct our business through our subsidiaries (i) OMS (Singapore), (ii) OMS (Saudi Arabia), (iii) OMS (Indonesia), (iv) OMS (Thailand), (v) OMS (Malaysia Holding), (vi) OMS (Malaysia OpCo) and (vii) OMS (Brunei), operating in Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Brunei, respectively. Furthermore, through our localization efforts in collaboration with the various governments, we operate manufacturing facilities and warehouses across these six jurisdictions that we operate in. Our company has established a comprehensive quality control and assurance system for our products. All of our sites hold qualifications for both the ISO 9001 and API Q1 quality management systems. These certifications serve as the foundation for obtaining various product quality qualifications under the API. Different Basis of Accounting — It is important to note that the periods presented were prepared under different bases of accounting. The Predecessor period from April 1, 2023 through June 15, 2023 were prepared under the previous reporting structure before the MBO, whereas the Successor periods from June 16, 2023 through September 30, 2023, for the six months ended September 30, 2024 and the period from June 16, 2023 through March 31, 2024 were prepared under our current reporting structure. As a result, direct comparisons between these Predecessor and Successor periods may not be indicative of our financial performance had both periods been presented under the same basis of accounting. Investors should consider this difference when evaluating the fluctuations in our revenue, gross margin, and net profit. Our principal executive office is in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.